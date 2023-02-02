‘Our pleasure’: Chick-Fil-A partners with Mississippi College for scholarships Published 6:30 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Mississippi College leaders say offering scholarships to Chick-fil-A employees and their immediate family members in the Magnolia State is “our pleasure.”

A new agreement between the similarly minded organizations will provide significant savings for eligible CFA workers in Mississippi who attend the Christian University.

According to the statewide partnership, MC will offer qualified undergraduate commuters who work at Chick-fil-A restaurants a minimum guaranteed tuition scholarship of 65 percent and CFA employees who are students in adult, graduate, and online degree programs at MC a minimum scholarship of 20 percent.

The MC-CFA scholarship is open to any individual – including his or her immediately family member – employed in good standing at a Chick-fil-A restaurant within the boundaries of the state of Mississippi.

Dr. Marcelo Eduardo, dean of the School of Business at MC, played an instrumental role in developing the relationship, and said the agreement will positively impact the state of Mississippi.

“We are excited to partner with CFA Metro Area Operators to facilitate the college education of their workforces,” Eduardo said. “Through this program, those students currently working and going to college – or contemplating doing so – now have an opportunity to do both through a significant scholarship to Mississippi College.

“We have always had a commitment and well-earned reputation for making it possible for working individuals to continue their education. This program affirms that and provides a significant incentive for CFA employees to come to MC. Moreover, this partnership should become a model for further agreements with other Metro-area employers.”

Mississippi College’s vision is to be known as a university recognized for academic excellence and commitment to the cause of Christ. Chick-fil-A’s stated purpose is to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to them and to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with CFA.

According to Michael Wright, dean of enrollment management at MC, the two organizations’ objectives go hand-in-hand.

“It’s important for like-minded institutions to support each other,” Wright said. “According to their mission statements, the two institutions share a common goal – to advance the cause of Christ – and it seems natural that they would be interested in supporting one another.”

He said the agreement represents the largest scholarship by percentage offered by Mississippi College to employees of a partner institution.

“The partnership gives individuals in Mississippi and their families a special opportunity to advance their education by being employees of Chick-fil-A. We’re proud to provide them with that opportunity.”