Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat Published 8:15 am Friday, February 3, 2023

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat.

John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault.

The last two years of the 20-year sentence were suspended by Judge Mills, leaving Saxton 18-years to serve in jail.

In October, a Madison County jury convicted John Garran Saxton, who was accused of attacking his father-in-law with a baseball bat.

Authorities say that Saxton reportedly got in a domestic altercation with his in-laws on Aug. 24, 2021.

In the altercation, Saxton reportedly slapped his mother-in-law and then pulled a gun on his 62-year-old father-in-law. Saxton then reportedly used a baseball bat to hit his father-in-law in the head.

Officials say the victim suffered skull fractures and permanent hearing loss as a result of the attack.