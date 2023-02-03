Mississippi Skies: Roads can still be tricky as refreezing occurs, most of Mississippi drying out
Published 1:30 am Friday, February 3, 2023
It’s finally Friday and our stretch of rain is finally over! Before washing those boots and drying out those umbrellas, the National Weather Service is cautioning people driving in north Mississippi to take it easy as yesterday’s heavy rainfall could still cause some icy pockets on highways. If you have travel plans this morning and it’s below freezing, give yourself some extra time.
North Mississippi
Sunny and breezy with a high of 38. Clear tonight with the low dropping to near 21.
Central Mississippi
Windy and sunny today with wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour and a high of 52. Clear tonight with a low of 27.
South Mississippi
Sunny and windy with a high of 55. Wind gusts could be as high as 25 miles per hour. Clear tonight with a low near 27.
Gulf Coast
Cloudy early, then becoming sunny in the afternoon. High near 57 with winds up to 20 miles per hour. Clear tonight with a low of 34.