Mississippi Skies: Roads can still be tricky as refreezing occurs, most of Mississippi drying out Published 1:30 am Friday, February 3, 2023

It’s finally Friday and our stretch of rain is finally over! Before washing those boots and drying out those umbrellas, the National Weather Service is cautioning people driving in north Mississippi to take it easy as yesterday’s heavy rainfall could still cause some icy pockets on highways. If you have travel plans this morning and it’s below freezing, give yourself some extra time.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 38. Clear tonight with the low dropping to near 21.

Central Mississippi

Windy and sunny today with wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour and a high of 52. Clear tonight with a low of 27.

South Mississippi

Sunny and windy with a high of 55. Wind gusts could be as high as 25 miles per hour. Clear tonight with a low near 27.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy early, then becoming sunny in the afternoon. High near 57 with winds up to 20 miles per hour. Clear tonight with a low of 34.