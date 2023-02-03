Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location Published 9:15 am Friday, February 3, 2023

A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi.

The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Madison officials posted an invitation to the public to come to celebrate the groundbreaking on Wednesday, February 15th at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be at 164 Grand View Blvd., just south of the current Zaxby’s in Madison.

This will be the fourth Chipotle restaurant in Mississippi, joining restaurants in Oxford, Southaven and Starkville.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants and is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune’s Most Admired Companies.

With over 100,000 employees, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry.

Recently, Chipotle announced a new hiring campaign to drive applications and ensure its restaurants are fully staffed for burrito season, which is typically the company’s busiest time of year running from March to May.

In an effort to attract 15,000 new team members, Chipotle is showcasing the stories of its people and profiling their career progression within the organization.

“Our restaurant teams are the core of this organization and with a goal of more than doubling our footprint to 7,000 locations in North America, we are targeting employees today to serve as our leaders of tomorrow,” said Scott Boatwright, Chief Restaurant Officer. “We will continue bringing in new crew to support Chipotle’s aggressive growth plans, while simultaneously promoting and upskilling those currently in role.”

The new campaign features six employees from across the country that have risen the ranks from restaurant crew member to management during their tenure.

“Working at Chipotle over the past nine years and learning from its restaurant leaders has changed my life,” said Nakeysha Clark, a Certified Training Manager in Washington, D.C. “As my career path has evolved, I am now able to impact other people’s lives and provide new opportunities for growth like someone did for me.”

In 2022, Chipotle had approximately 22,000 internal promotions. Additionally, 90% of all restaurant management roles were internal promotions including 100% of US Regional Vice President (RVP) roles, 81% of Team Directors, and 74% of Field Leader positions. As a people first company, Chipotle has invested in human capital technology over the past several years to enhance the team member experience and build capabilities in its restaurants, creating a more efficient and consistent environment. These ongoing investments in employees are showing early results in increased retention and better recruitment this year.

Chipotle has also invested in best-in-class benefits as well as enhanced training and development opportunities. In addition, the Company is exploring new capabilities to support its hiring process and improve its “speed to day one” to ensure a fast, fun, and intuitive process for applicants. Chipotle provides robust benefits including all crew bonus, which allows its restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year; access to mental health care and English as a second language for employees and their families; tuition reimbursement and debt-free college degrees; free meals and more. The organization has found its retention rate is two times higher among employees enrolled in the education assistance program, and crew members participating are six times more likely to move into a management role.

“Our goal is to develop and retain diverse talent at every level of the organization and be the employer of choice,” added Boatwright.

Those interested in joining Chipotle on its mission of cultivating a better world can apply here: Chipotle Careers.