Three suspects from Florida arrested for rash of Mississippi auto burglaries Published 10:15 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Three suspects from Florida have been arrested in connection with a rash of Mississippi auto burglaries.

On Feb. 1, 2023, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary occurring at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPlex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison.

During the initial investigation, responding officers were notified of additional auto burglaries occurring in the City of Gluckstadt and Livingston Mercantile in Madison County.

Investigators began gathering evidence concerning the burglaries which eventually led to suspects and a suspect vehicle description. With the assistance of the Greenville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, three suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were located on Witherspoon Street in Greenville.

Currently in custody are three individuals identified as Tyrod Lavale Turner, age 50, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Henry Marcus Harp, age 32, of New Port Richey, FL; and Brandy Nicole McColloch, age 47, of Pompano Beach, Florida.

They have each been charged by the Madison Police Department with two counts of Auto Burglary and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Auto Burglary. They are currently being housed at the Madison County Detention Center. The other agencies involved are expected to place holds on the individuals for crimes committed within their jurisdiction.

The arrestees will have their Initial Appearance in the City of Madison Municipal Court and their case will be forwarded to Madison/Rankin County District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett for prosecution.