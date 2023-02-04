Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals Published 6:32 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues.

The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday.

The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King and southern rock band Blackberry Smoke.

The festival takes place April 28 and 29, with McBryde headlining Friday’s show while King and Blackberry Smoke headline Saturday.

Country music trio Chapel Hart and southern rock band The Stews will also play Friday, while pop singer Lissie, blues band Southern Avenue, soul duo Sensational Barnes Brothers, blues singer Vieux Farka Touré and big band The Mississippians Jazz Ensemble will play Saturday.

The 26th annual Double Decker Festival will be held in Spring, 2023. Originally inspired by the Double Decker bus that Oxford imported from England in 1994, the festival showcases Oxford as a town that supports the arts and has grown to be one of the champion events in the region.

Double Decker started with the bed of an old pickup truck serving as the stage for music, and only hosted a handful art and food vendors. Today, the event is centered around the historic Courthouse Square, and boasts a crowd of more than 60,000 people.

Now in a two-day format, Double Decker will kick-off on Friday with art demonstrations around the Square and the evening with with music. Saturday is an all-day affair featuring over 100 art and 20+ local food vendors while a generous mix of touring musicians take to the stage.

More information can be found at doubledeckerfestival.com.