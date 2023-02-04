HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond

Published 9:19 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer.

HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.

There are currently five HomeGoods stores in Mississippi, all north of I-20 and mostly in northern Mississippi. This will be the closest store for many southern Mississippi towns. Based in Massachusetts, there are more than 800 stores across the United States. The discount chain is a sister company to TJMaxx and Marshalls.

The new store is near a site that’s currently being developed for an ALDI store. Both brands are new to the Pine Belt.

An opening date has not been announced for either brand.

