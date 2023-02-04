Mississippi police seek help identifying masked suspects in multiple commercial burgalries

Published 11:30 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Crime Stoppers and Mississippi police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in multiple commercial burglaries.

The Tupelo Police Department recently posted photos of the suspects, including one of the suspects that appears to be wearing a Halloween mask.

Investigators are working to solve several cases of commercial burglary around the Barnes Crossing and Crosstown in Tupelo that occurred on Jan. 28th, 2023.

If anyone has any information please call Crime Stoppers of NE MS @ 800-773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.00 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest. Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.

