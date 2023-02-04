Mississippi scientist receives national Researcher of the Year honors for groundbreaking work

Published 12:15 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Dr. Benjamin Trump, a research social scientist with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Environmental Laboratory, was recently named U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Researcher of the Year at the 2022 USACE National Awards Ceremony. Pictured from left are Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of USACE, Dr. Benjamin Trump, and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint, 14th USACE command sergeant major. (U.S. Army Photo)

A Mississippi scientist’s groundbreaking work with COVID-19 and the public health risks of the disease in the workplace has received national recognition and led to him being named Researcher of the Year for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Dr. Benjamin Trump, a Vicksburg research social scientist with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Environmental Laboratory (EL), was recently named U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Researcher of the Year.

The USACE Researcher of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding scientist or engineer whose work advanced the state of an art in a particular field, established a scientific basis for subsequent technical improvements in military, civil and operational capabilities and/or materially improved USACE technical capabilities.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“It is humbling to be selected as USACE Researcher of the Year,” Trump said. “I have spent my entire research career affiliated with USACE in some way — as an intern, as a graduate student, as an ORISE Postdoc and as a federal employee. Through the years, USACE and ERDC have empowered me with a wonderful team that makes a difference in the lives of so many.”

Trump led research in vaccine equity and distribution, COVID-19 epidemiology and impact, crisis and resilience modeling and general COVID-19-related support to multiple state governments, federal agencies, the U.S. Army and the White House.

His efforts reflect great credit on him, the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We are extremely proud of Dr. Trump for having earned the distinguished honor of the USACE Researcher of the Year,” said Dr. Edmond Russo, ERDC-EL director. “Dr. Trump and his team have been world-class leaders in unique, first-of-its-kind scientific data analytics that informed public health risk assessments during the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed at guiding leadership decisions on establishing workplace policies and best practices that kept employees safe from illness and productive in alternative work settings. His outstanding achievements were transformative in rapid response to this crisis and laid the groundwork for considering expanded alternative work site arrangements for our employees.”

Trump was presented the award by Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of USACE, and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint, 14th USACE command sergeant major, on Jan. 11 in Washington, D.C. at the 2022 USACE National Awards Ceremony.

 

More News

Mississippi police seek help identifying masked suspects in multiple commercial burgalries

36 years later, Mississippi man charged in brutal murder of Florida woman

STILL UNSOLVED: Police seek information about 2022 death of Mississippi barber

Time is ticking on $500,000 jackpot. Winning Mississippi Lottery ticket expires in less than 6 days.

Print Article