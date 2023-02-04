Mississippi Skies: Cloudy skies return today, but what about the chance of rain? Published 1:30 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

After a sunny Friday gave us a chance to dry out, the northern half of Mississippi will have skies return today with southern parts of the state become cloudy tonight. The good news is that little to no rainfall is expected until next week. How much rain next week? Forecast models aren’t completely in line yet, but it seems as though we may have another stretch of rainy days again. Hopefully, the multiple rivers under a flood warning will have a chance for levels to return closer to normal before the rain moves into Mississippi.

It’s also looking like it will be quite a bit warmer in a couple days.

North Mississippi

Becoming cloudy today with a high near 51 and breezy. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 37.

Central Mississippi

Widespread frost this morning, then becoming cloudy with a high near 55. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 34.

South Mississippi

Frost early and sunny with a high of 58. Becoming cloudy tonight with a low of 37.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high close to 60. Partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping into the mid-40s.