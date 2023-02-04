STILL UNSOLVED: Police seek information about 2022 death of Mississippi barber Published 10:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

Police are reaching out to the public to get information about the Aug. 2022 death of a Mississippi barber that remains unsolved.

Officials with the Moss Point Police department are still seeking information related to the homicide of Eric Barnes, 52.

Family members discovered Barnes deceased in his home at 3519 Azalea Street on August 24, 2022. Barnes was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Mr. Barnes, also known as “E”, was the owner of Trendsetters Barber Shop, and was a well-known businessman along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

If you have any information regarding this case or any other unsolved cases, please contact us at (228) 475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can submit tips online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com