Time is ticking on $500,000 jackpot. Winning Mississippi Lottery ticket expires in less than 6 days. Published 9:15 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

In less than six days, a $500,000 lottery jackpot will disappear into thin air unless the holder of the winning ticket appears to claim the winnings.

Mississippi Lottery officials say time is running out for a player who purchased the winning $500,000 Powerball ticket from the Aug. 13, 2022, drawing.

They have until Feb. 9 to claim the winning ticket, which was purchased from Broadway Mart in McComb.

The player matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from the Aug. 13 drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Powerball of 2.

The ticket by istelf won $50,000, but because the player purchased the Powerplay feature, which multiplies winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times depending on the number drawn, the rare 10x multiplier boosted the payment to half a million dollars.

The winner has until Feb. 9, 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at Lottery Corp. headquarters in Flowood.

Additionally, a player who purchased a winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket from the Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing has yet to claim their prize. The player purchased the ticket from Byram Chevron on Siwell Road in Byram and has until July 2 to claim.

That jackpot, when claimed, would be the largest in the state lottery’s history.