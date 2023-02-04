Tips to Mississippi Crime Stoppers group leads to four arrests in 15 hours Published 6:44 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges.

In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case.

The first tip was received 12 mins after posting to social media. Numerous other tips came in naming Brandon Cole and Frankie Holley.

They were subsequently arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. In a separate case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public for help in locating Sean Edwin Firth, who was wanted for felony credit card fraud. Numerous tips came in regarding Firth’s location, with one leading to his arrest by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Aaron Michael Jarvis Sr. was wanted by Louisville, Kentucky, for Assault 1st Degree and Vehicle Theft (charges may change).

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department asked Crime Stoppers to help get the word out about the fugitive who they had felony fleeing charges on from a January 28, 2023 incident. Multiple tips came in on his location.

He was arrested from a Crime Stoppers tip, by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the Biloxi Police Department.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers would like to thank the community for coming forward with information on individuals wanted by police on felony crimes.

Coordinator, Lori Massey states, ‘The partnership between the media, the public and law enforcement is working on the Coast.’

Tips can be submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or by calling **Tips or 1-877-787-5898.