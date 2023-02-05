Man sentenced for stealing weapons from Mississippi gun store, transporting them to Chicago Published 12:30 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store and then transporting stolen firearms to Chicago.

Galvin Dwayne Davis, 39, of Corinth was sentenced for his crimes on Thursday, February 2.

Davis, according to court documents, was involved in the August 1, 2019, burglary of TNT Pawn in Booneville.

Davis and his co-defendants stole 49 firearms and transported those guns to Chicago. The group then reportedly sold those guns on the street there. Officials say a number of those guns have been involved in shootings in Chicago and recovered by Chicago Police.

Davis was sentenced for three felony charges, stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer, receiving stolen firearms and the unlawful transport of firearms. As part of the sentencing order of Senior Judge Michael P. Mills, Davis was also ordered to pay restitution to TNT Pawn over $42,000 for the value of the stolen firearms and damage to the property.

Davis’s co-defendant, Marquis McCray, is set to be sentenced on February 16.

“The crimes committed by this defendant had a far-reaching effect and the guns illegally transferred were used to victimize others,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi will continue to prioritize the prosecution of violent crimes and gun crimes and we hope that the 14-year sentence imposed in this case will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider engaging in illegal firearms sales and trafficking.”

“In our effort to disrupt violent gun crime in our community, ATF will continue to focus efforts on prohibited individuals, like this repeat offender, who steal firearms and unlawfully possess firearms,” said ATF New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn. “The sentence imposed today sends a message to individuals who are prohibited from possessing firearms that we will continue to work to keep our neighborhoods safe as the top priority for ATF.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Oxford Resident Agency, Booneville Police Department, Corinth Police Department, and the Chicago Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Parker S. King prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.