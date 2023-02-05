Mississippi mom arrested after abnormally high amount of drugs found in child’s system

Published 11:30 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman is in custody after authorities say they were shocked when test results revealed an abnormally high level of methamphetamines in her toddler’s body.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that April Parker, 21, of Ellisville, has been charged with felonious child abuse.

The case has been referred to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department by Child Protective Services after that agency received a complaint about the possibility of the toddler being exposed to illegal drugs.

Officials first thought the toddler may have injected the drug through smoke inhalation, but test results suggest otherwise.

Hair follicle tests from the toddler indicated a level of methamphetamine in the 2-year-old’s system that suggest the baby had injected the drug.

Parker’s bond was set at $1,000 and has since been released.

Officials say a family member has custody of the child.

JCSD officials continue their investigation.

 

 

