Mississippi responders working to remove body from creek

Published 1:34 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Natchez police and fire departments and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene trying to remove a body found in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off Palestine Road Sunday.

The body of an adult male was seen floating face down in the creek. Chief Cal Green said she was notified of it at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Before the body has been fully retrieved, Green said police believe they may possibly belong to a Natchez man, 70-year-old Roosevelt “June” Hendricks Jr., who has been missing.

Hendricks was last seen in the Morgantown area wearing jogging pants and a blue Looney Tunes jacket on Jan. 20.

Green said Hendrick’s family has already been notified and some are on the scene to help identify him.

“We’ve got the fire department out here and we’ve been trying to get him out of the water,” she said. At this time, there is no reason to suspect foul play, she said.

“We’re going to have to get him out and have the coroner do an initial autopsy,” she said.

