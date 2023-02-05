Mississippi Skies: Unseasonable warmth heading to state Published 1:30 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

Just two days ago, parts of Mississippi were dealing with icy roads, school closures, and very cold temperatures. Today, sunny skies and springlike warmth will welcome people across the Magnolia State.

Multiple rivers are being monitored by the National Weather Service for flooding. We’ll have a couple days to dry out, but we are expecting a stretch of rainfall later in the week. Right now, models are showing mostly rain with no severe weather, but we’ll keep an eye out for any changes due to the warmer temperatures.

North Mississippi

Partly cloudy today with a high near 57. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 36.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 62. Tonight, clear with a low of 39.

South Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-60s. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 40.

Sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Gulf Coast

Partly cloudy, then becoming sunny with a high of 68. Patchy fog and clear tonight with a low of 45.