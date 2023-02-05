One dead, another in custody after verbal altercation in Mississippi neighborhood escalates Published 9:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

One man is dead, and another is in custody after an apparent verbal altercation escalated into a shooting.

Officials from the Jackson Police Department responded to a call about a verbal altercation between two men at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived at the scene on Ilano Drive in Jackson they found one male in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim died from his injuries.

Police say they have a suspect in custody and recovered the weapon used in the incident.

No other details of the incident have been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.