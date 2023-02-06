Colleges where graduates have the most student debt

Published 4:52 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Eliza Siegel

Nirat.pix // Shutterstock

Colleges where graduates have the most student debt

In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan’s rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers’ applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several.

Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal purgatory. The sheer volume of applications has also created a backlog of roughly 2 million candidates, resulting in wait times exceeding three months. Further delaying the loan forgiveness process for many applicants are ongoing proceedings in a $6 billion settlement against a group of colleges, many of which are private for-profit institutions accused of defrauding students and other misconduct. Several colleges named in the settlement have appealed the decision.

As college enrollment continues to decline due to various factors—lack of affordability, fear of taking on debt, and doubts about the value of a degree, among others—making an informed decision about which college to attend has taken on an even greater sense of urgency. Stacker ranked the 35 colleges with the highest median debt after graduation, using Department of Education data on more than 5,200 U.S. colleges for the 2020-21 school year. 

This analysis only includes loans accumulated while at the school awarding the graduation credentials—it doesn’t include private loans, parent loans, or loans originated at other schools for transfer students. Average annual costs include tuition, housing, materials, and fees, minus the average grants and scholarships awarded. Where cost information was unavailable from the DOE’s College Scorecard, costs were retrieved from the schools’ respective websites. Annual costs are listed, along with estimated enrollment, but don’t factor into the ranking.

Many schools on the list are private for-profit schools, which have long been embroiled in accusations of predatory lending behavior. Religious schools and art and design institutions are also frequent additions. Only one school on the list is a public university.

Read on to find out where college graduates accrue the most student debt.

A large historic white building with an iron fence around the perimiter.

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Dillard University, Louisiana (tie)

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,250

Students graduating in black caps and gowns.

Canva

#35. Methodist College, Illinois (tie)

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,250

Students working in a library.

Canva

#34. Amridge University, Alabama

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,417

A group of Morris College faculty, students and parents attending a meeting.

Mark Makela // Getty Images

#33. Morris College, South Carolina

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,450

An entrance sign for Shaw University in front of a red brick building.

Wileydoc // Shutterstock

#32. Shaw University, North Carolina

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,500

College students in a classroom.

Canva

#31. Ashford University, California

– Median student debt at graduation: $31,802

A chapel on campus.

2C2K Photography // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tougaloo College, Mississippi

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,100
 

A green lawn and palm trees in front of the University of Phoenix.

Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#29. University of Phoenix-Arizona, Arizona

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,421

An aviation mechanic working on an airplane.

Canva

#28. Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Manassas, Virginia

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,500

A college professor teaching a small group of students.

Canva

#27. American InterContinental University-Atlanta, Georgia

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,501

A bear statue in front of Livingstone College.

Ncpappy // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Livingstone College, North Carolina

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,875

A student in an orange sweater working on a laptop.

Canva

#25. Laurus College, California

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,937

A white building with dark windows and a sign for Newschool of Architecture.

Archipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Newschool of Architecture and Design, California

– Median student debt at graduation: $32,985

A historic red brick building with flags in front.

Robert P. Collins // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Miles College, Alabama

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,000

A historic stone building with a Peirce College flag in front.

Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Peirce College, Pennsylvania

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,014

A college student studying in a library.

Canva

#21. Humphreys University-Stockton and Modesto Campuses, California

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,167

A historic red brick building with columns.

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lane College, Tennessee

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,177

A tall reflective building bearing a West Coast University sign.

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#19. West Coast University-Miami, Florida

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,319

A tall White Stratford University building and parking lot.

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stratford University, Virginia

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,374

A two-story concrete building that reads SCI-Arc on the front.

Lee A Wong // Shutterstock

#17. Southern California Institute of Architecture, California

– Median student debt at graduation: $33,750

Students sitting at a library table studying.

Canva

#16. Benedict College, South Carolina

– Median student debt at graduation: $34,500

A red brick historic building with white Greek columns and detailing.

Abductive // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Allen University, South Carolina

– Median student debt at graduation: $35,000

A group of people reading the Bible together.

Canva

#14. Nazarene Bible College, Colorado

– Median student debt at graduation: $36,253

A long brick hall with a clocktower on top.

Clotee Pridgen Alloc… // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Grambling State University, Louisiana

– Median student debt at graduation: $36,750

A brick building with a metal sign on top.

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Provo College, Utah

– Median student debt at graduation: $37,000

Nursing students in school.

Canva

#11. American University of Health Sciences, California

– Median student debt at graduation: $37,584

A tall concrete building at dusk.

Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Boston Architectural College, Massachusetts

– Median student debt at graduation: $38,739

A stone building with big windows.

DCStockPhotography // Shutterstock

#9. Strayer University-District of Columbia, Washington D.C.

– Median student debt at graduation: $40,023

Students in a classroom during a lecture.

Canva

#8. Everglades University-Orlando, Florida

– Median student debt at graduation: $40,625

Two college students communicating with sign language in a library.

MartinCommunicationsDept // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Martin University, Indiana

– Median student debt at graduation: $41,604

Nursing students in a hallway.

Foto EAK // Shutterstock

#6. Eagle Gate College-Layton, Utah

– Median student debt at graduation: $41,639

Students in a hospital room for nursing training.

Canva

#5. Platt College-Aurora, Colorado

– Median student debt at graduation: $41,667

A red brick building with an iron arch sign in front.

Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons

#4. American Baptist College, Tennessee

– Median student debt at graduation: $43,000

A student reading through a bible with a notebook and pencil.

Canva

#3. Huntsville Bible College, Alabama

– Median student debt at graduation: $43,625

Interior design students looking at a layout on a tablet together.

Canva

#2. Design Institute of San Diego, California

– Median student debt at graduation: $45,000

Design students working togther with color palettes and images on a table.

Canva

#1. The North Coast College, Ohio

– Median student debt at graduation: $48,148

