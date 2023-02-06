Four people severely injured, dog killed in head-on collision on rural Mississippi road Sunday Published 6:00 am Monday, February 6, 2023

Four people were severely injured, and a pet dog was killed in a head-on collision on a rural Mississippi road Sunday afternoon.

The crash on Kingston Road just west of McCalip Retirement Plantation Road south of Natchez sent the four victims to the hospital, two of whom were airlifted.

Officials say Payton Clark was driving a 1998 GMC Sierra, and Travis Council was driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan, when the crash happened after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said. Clark was the only occupant in his truck at the time of the accident.

The van Council was driving was occupied by Carson Pressgrove, front passenger; and Dylan Pressgrove, rear passenger. All occupants in the van had to be extricated by the Natchez Fire Department using the Jaws of Life.

They were awake and responsive, but all had what appeared to be severe injuries, Patten said.

Clark was already out of his vehicle when emergency personnel arrived, lying beside his truck, awake and responsive but in severe pain.

AMR responded to the scene and Clark and Dylan Pressgrove were airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake for injuries. Council and Carson Pressgrove were transported by AMR to Merit Health Natchez for injuries.

”Due to everyone being injured, the accident is still under investigation until all parties involved can be spoken with,” Patten said. “The impact was so strong that a German Shepard belonging Dylan Pressgrove that was in the van was killed on impact. It was a terrible accident and we are praying for a successful recovery for all those involved.”