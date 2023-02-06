Legendary singer, songwriter James Taylor to make tour stop in Mississippi

Published 1:03 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippians can enjoy “An Evening With James Taylor” when the music legend stops in the Magnolia State for a summer evening concert.

The Brandon Amphitheater has announced Taylor as its newest addition to its 2023 Concert Series.

Taylor is scheduled to play at the Brandon Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on June 13.

Talor is a six-time Grammy Award winner. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

He has also been awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom and received the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2016.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m.

 

 

 

