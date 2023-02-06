Third suspect arrested for murder of Mississippi man. Victim’s wife among suspects in shooting death. Published 1:46 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the January murder of a man found deceased in a pickup truck.

Carl McDaniel, 42 of Port Gibson, was found dead on Jan. 15 in a pickup truck after law enforcement responded to a call of shots fired on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson.

McDaniel’s wife, Natasha McDaniel, 38 of Port Gibson, and Robert Mays, 35, were arrested in January and were also both charged with first-degree murder in relation to McDaniel’s death.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a search warrant for Justin Bailey, 31 of Port Gibson, at his residence on East-West Reeve Drive. Bailey was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that the most recent arrest is part of an ongoing investigation led by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and that more arrests related to the murder are anticipated.