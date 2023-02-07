Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price
The Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of home sales has been on the decline for eight straight months.
But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they’re still increasing in price, even if that increase has been slowed just a bit too. In fact, some are still selling for slightly more than the list price. Because of the market change, only 23 metros have homes selling at or over asking.
Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price. Data shows sales for the month of December 2022. Metros where fewer than 300 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale-to-list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price. Values were rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.
#23. Jacksonville, NC metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $245,000
– Median sale price: $252,000
– Total homes sold: 400
#22. Providence, RI metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $399,999
– Median sale price: $405,000
– Total homes sold: 1,360
#21. Omaha, NE metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $265,000
– Median sale price: $265,000
– Total homes sold: 847
#20. Camden, NJ metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $280,000
– Median sale price: $280,000
– Total homes sold: 1,204
#19. Wichita, KS metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $209,900
– Median sale price: $220,000
– Total homes sold: 567
#18. Frederick, MD metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $425,000
– Median sale price: $485,000
– Total homes sold: 1,025
#17. Virginia Beach, VA metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $300,000
– Median sale price: $309,450
– Total homes sold: 1,936
#16. Boston, MA metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $599,900
– Median sale price: $604,800
– Total homes sold: 3,253
#15. Oakland, CA metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $799,000
– Median sale price: $845,000
– Total homes sold: 1,461
#14. Richmond, VA metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $325,460
– Median sale price: $345,000
– Total homes sold: 1,222
#13. Rockingham County, NH metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $499,900
– Median sale price: $465,000
– Total homes sold: 441
#12. Portland, ME metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $439,900
– Median sale price: $430,000
– Total homes sold: 495
#11. Worcester, MA metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $374,950
– Median sale price: $389,900
– Total homes sold: 881
#10. New Haven, CT metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $299,000
– Median sale price: $288,750
– Total homes sold: 798
#9. Lancaster, PA metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $275,000
– Median sale price: $290,102
– Total homes sold: 410
#8. Manchester, NH metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.00
– Median list price: $420,000
– Median sale price: $437,000
– Total homes sold: 368
#7. Albany, NY metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.01
– Median list price: $262,000
– Median sale price: $280,000
– Total homes sold: 746
#6. Springfield, MA metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.01
– Median list price: $279,000
– Median sale price: $295,250
– Total homes sold: 522
#5. Newark, NJ metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.01
– Median list price: $450,000
– Median sale price: $457,000
– Total homes sold: 1,782
#4. Syracuse, NY metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.01
– Median list price: $149,900
– Median sale price: $186,000
– Total homes sold: 552
#3. Hartford, CT metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.01
– Median list price: $269,900
– Median sale price: $285,000
– Total homes sold: 1,096
#2. Buffalo, NY metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.02
– Median list price: $180,000
– Median sale price: $215,000
– Total homes sold: 925
#1. Rochester, NY metro area
– Average sale-to-list ratio: 1.05
– Median list price: $149,900
– Median sale price: $200,000
– Total homes sold: 934