Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts

Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center.

The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 50s, about 5-foot, 11-inches tall, obese, with patchy hair. The suspect was reportedly wearing an orange shirt and cowboy boots.

If you see someone matching this description, call 911.

ICSO told residents on social media to please be aware and cautious to the whereabouts of their children.

