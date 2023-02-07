Officials still waiting on ID of bone found inside boot by hunters at Mississippi bayou Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The investigation into a bone found inside a boot by duck hunters on the Warren-Issaquena County line on Jan. 16 has not yet yielded results, officials said Monday.

Issaquena County Sheriff Waye Windham confirmed to The Vicksburg Post that the bone and boot were still housed at the Mississippi State Crime Lab nearly a month after the suspected human remains were first discovered.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said. “But we’re hoping to have more information soon.”

When the bone was discovered, authorities stated it was difficult to determine if the bone was, in fact, human, as it had “been there for some time.”

In January, two young people hunting near the Steele Bayou dam structure found the bone inside of an old boot.

The two reported the finding to Vicksburg Warren 911, which dispatched Warren County Sheriff’s deputies to the scene at about 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The deputies determined that the location was inside Issaquena County lines and notified the Issaquena County Sheriff’s Office.

Issaquena County Sheriff Waye Windham and Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace were both on the scene with deputies from their agencies.

Windham contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for further assistance. The item was collected by the Issaquena County Coroner and will be transported to the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory for analysis.