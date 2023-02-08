It took more than five years — man wanted for 2017 Mississippi murder arrested in Texas, extradited back to state Published 5:34 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

More than five years after a man was shot and killed outside a Mississippi apartment complex, the man responsible for the murder has been arrested in Texas and extradited back to Mississippi to face charges.

The Vicksburg Police Department has made an arrest for a 2017 homicide.

Four minutes after midnight on Oct. 30, 2017, Antonio “Moon” Henderson was shot to death in the parking lot of Eastview Apartments.

On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, DeAnthony Smith, 25, of Vicksburg was extradited from Texas to answer for Henderson’s death.

Smith appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $2 million and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.