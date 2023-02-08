Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Most of state under tornado watch, severe threat Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

As expected, storms are starting to become stronger and more numerous in parts of Mississippi. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for much of Mississippi, including areas that were not expected to be under as strong as a threat earlier today.

The new tornado watch stretches from Tunica County to Pearl River County, from the Mississippi River to a curved line that includes Grenada, Newton, Laurel, and Hattiesburg. The watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings are approaching Mississippi from Louisiana. One storm that could impact areas near McComb has a “tornado possible” tag. That could become our first tornado warning of the evening.

The threats remain the same. Most of the state has the chance for wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, severe storms, tornadoes, hair, and flash flooding. The eastern portion has the threat of isolated severe storms, isolated tornadoes, and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.