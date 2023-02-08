Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Threat for tornadoes, severe storms upgraded again Published 12:08 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

We’re still monitoring the developing storm system expected to impact the Magnolia State this afternoon and tonight. Unfortunately, each update shows the system overperforming.

Now, the Storm Prediction Center has included a large area from Greenwood south into Louisiana and the Mississippi River across to the U. S. Hwy. 45 and I-59 corridors in a Level 2 risk. This means there is a potential for winds up to 70 miles per hour, tornadoes, and hail.

A Level 1 risk covers a large crescent from Southaven to Tupelo to Meridian to Laurel and Hattiesburg and finally to Picayune. This means severe storms are possible with a few tornadoes, small hail, and winds up to 60 miles per hour.

A marginal risk covers the rest of the state with isolated severe storms possible.

Severe storms are expected to impact the River Region from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., the middle part of the state from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m., and eastern Mississippi from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m.