Mississippi Skies: Severe threat upgraded for later today Published 1:30 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

It looks like the storm system moving into the Magnolia State this afternoon may be a little more potent than we expected when we first started watching the potential a few days ago.

A strong cold front is heading our way, but it certainly won’t feel like it today. It’s going to be quite warm and very humid… one of those sticky days when the air conditioning will be the only thing to keep away the muggy feeling.

As far as the severe weather threat is concerned, all modes are possible. A Level 2 threat makes a crescent shape from Southaven over to Tupelo, curving back towards Philadelphia and down towards Laurel, Hattiesburg, and Picayune. The entire western part of the state from the Mississippi River to this line has the possibility of damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, hail, and tornadoes. East of this line is a Level 1 threat with isolated severe storms, wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, and a tornado or two. Unless something changes today, we’re not looking for a widespread event, but the chances are there.

Storms will enter our river communities in the mid-afternoon and spread across the state in the evening, finally ending in the early hours Thursday morning.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms likely with a high of 68. Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm with a low of 50.

Central Mississippi

Patchy fog and scattered showers with some thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon. High of 72. Showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 52. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms moving in this afternoon. Fog in the morning. High of 76 with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms with a low of 54.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Fog early. High of 74 and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 60.