Mississippi small town shooting ends with one dead, another in custody Published 6:56 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

A shooting in Amory has left one man dead and another in custody, police said.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Amory police received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The reported shooting was at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street in the small Mississippi town.

Police report that the two men met at the intersection, where multiple shots were fired.

Police do not believe the shooting was a drive-by incident or a chance encounter.

When police arrived the suspect in the shooting had fled the scene. Police say they have since arrested the suspect, but have not released the suspect’s name.

The victim was reportedly hit once by gunfire and was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not released the name of the victim.

