Record $905,168 jackpot won in Mississippi Lottery. Here is what we know.

Published 11:15 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, ending the $905,168 record-breaking jackpot run.

This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021.  The previous record amount of $665,000 was in July 2021.

The numbers drawn were 1-2-8-31-33, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #4136 in West Point.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“This is an outstanding win for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt. “Mississippi Match 5 is a player favorite, and we can’t wait to greet the winner of this record-setting jackpot.”

The jackpot for the Thursday, Feb. 9, Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

More News

Mississippi sheriff: Driver in head-on crash that sent four to hospital has two prior DUI convictions

Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Threat for tornadoes, severe storms upgraded again

Mississippi city receives rare 1828 document from anonymous donor. Artifact shows sale of enslaved man for $500 to early settler.

Three arrested for introducing contraband into Mississippi jail. Another suspect being sought in case.

Print Article