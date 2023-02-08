Record $905,168 jackpot won in Mississippi Lottery. Here is what we know. Published 11:15 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, ending the $905,168 record-breaking jackpot run.

This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in July 2021.

The numbers drawn were 1-2-8-31-33, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #4136 in West Point.

“This is an outstanding win for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt. “Mississippi Match 5 is a player favorite, and we can’t wait to greet the winner of this record-setting jackpot.”

The jackpot for the Thursday, Feb. 9, Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.