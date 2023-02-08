Three arrested for introducing contraband into Mississippi jail. Another suspect being sought in case. Published 9:24 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Three people have been arrested and another person in being sought in case involving the introduction of contraband into a Mississippi jail and the trafficking of a controlled substance.

Officials with the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Liquanda Martin, 47, on Tuesday. Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins were arrested last week.

All three arrests are in connection with an open investigation that started on Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail.

All three have been charged with the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Officials are also looking for Lyrasha Jenkins in connection with the case.