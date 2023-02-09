Inmate who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas found dead in Texas park bathroom Published 3:49 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

One of the two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve has been found dead in the bathroom of a Texas park.

Officials from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department report that Treverro McElroy, 36, was found in a park bathroom in Sulpher Springs, Texas on Feb. 7.

How McElroy died has not been reported. Authorities say the investigation into his death continues.

On Christmas Day, McElroy and Tyler Payne escaped the Raymond Detention Center.

The two were suspected of also stealing a nearby church van and taking it to Texas, where they were reportedly spotted pushing the van into a body of water in Wood County, Texas.

The inmates were also reportedly spotted near Abilene, Texas, heading west.

Payne was captured by authorities in Dallas County, Texas, in January, reportedly after a series of violent crimes and a pursuit in Frisco, Texas. Payne is still being held by Dallas County authorities.

