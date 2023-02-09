Mississippi man arrested for stealing money, prescription drugs from elderly woman, police say

Published 10:11 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing over $1,000 and prescription medicine from an elderly woman.

The Corinth Police report that on Saturday, Feb. 4, an officer responded to a residence on W. 5th Street regarding an elderly lady wanting to report money and medication being stolen.

The suspect Clayton Dunn was on scene and admitted to Officer Washington that he had taken the money and returned some of it at that time.

After further investigation, Mr. Dunn admitted to taking approximately $1,840 as well as prescription pain medication.

‘This case will be presented to an Alcorn County Grand Jury.

