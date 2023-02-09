Mississippi police officer fired. She was one of 3 officers on leave after death of man in custody. Published 7:37 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

A Mississippi police officer involved in the arrested of a man who died while in custody has been fired.

Officials from the City of Jackson confirm that Kenna McCarty, one of three Jackson police officers who have been on administrative leave after the New Year’s Eve death of Keith Murriel, has been terminated.

Officer Avery Willis and James Land continue to be on administrative leave as the investigation into Murriel’s death continues.

Officials would not say if McCarty’s termination was related to Murriel’s death.

Jackson police previously said that Murriel died because of a “medical emergency” that occurred while Murriel was in custody.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on Monday said what has been communicated by the police chief is not completely accurate and that he has concerns about what happened with the case.