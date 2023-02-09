Mississippi Skies: Tornado surveys begin as rain moves out Published 1:30 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Several reports of tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings kept Mississippians on edge last night. Today will be much calmer.

Clouds will hang around for some of us today but temperatures and humidity levels will be much more comfortable as the front moves out of the state. We’re about to enter a stretch of a few days with a roller coaster of temperatures and several shots of rain chances.

We’ll keep everyone updated on storm reports as the National Weather Service completes surveys of reported damage.

North Mississippi

Cloudy this morning with clearing skies later. Breezy with a high of 60. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 41.

Central Mississippi

Partly cloudy, becoming clear with a high of 63. Clear tonight with a low near 42.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny, then becoming sunny with a high near 67. Tonight, increasing clouds with a low of 45.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy. Temps hold around 64 degrees. Tonight, more scattered showers and thunderstorms with a low near 53.