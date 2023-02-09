Not fabulous! 4.9 million bottles of cleaner recalled due to bacteria
Published 6:10 am Thursday, February 9, 2023
A popular household cleaner is being recalled and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission urges people to stop using it immediately.
All scents of Fabuloso Multi Purple Cleaners are impacted by the recall, nearly 4.9 million bottles sold at Dollar General, Amazon, Family Dollar, Walmart, and multiple other retailers.
“The recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water,” the recall statement reads. “People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.
People with any of the cleaners may contact Colgate-Palmolive Company at 855-703-0166 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, or online at www.Fabulosorecall.com or at www.Fabuloso.com and click on the banner at the top of the landing page for more information.
Cleaners will be refunded or replaced. The following cleaners are recalled:
Lavender Scent
Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 FL OZ
Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ, 169 FL OZFabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ
Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON
Refreshing Lemon Scent
Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 FL OZ
Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ
Passion of Fruits Scent
Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ
Spring Fresh Scent
Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ
Ocean Scent
Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON