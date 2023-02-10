Honda issues “Do Not Drive” warning for some Honda, Acura models Published 6:15 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Honda has issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for certain 2001-2003 Acura and Honda vehicles equipped with unrepaired Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators. If you own one of these vehicles and still have an open Takata air bag recall, do not drive it until this urgent, lifesaving recall has been completed. Replacement parts are available now for free for this recall. Check your vehicle for recalls here.

These vehicles are 20 to 22 years old now, and the risk to vehicle occupants is dire. Alpha air bags are some of the oldest under recall, and they have a 50% failure rate. If the inflators rupture, the metal fragments ejected toward the driver’s face could kill or leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries.

“If you have a vehicle with a recalled Takata Alpha air bag, you must get it repaired now – for free. These inflators are two decades old now, and they pose a 50% chance of rupturing in even a minor crash. Don’t gamble with your life or the life of someone you love – schedule your free repair today before it’s too late,” said NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson.

Replacement parts are available now for free for this recall. NHTSA urges vehicle owners to immediately check to see if their vehicle has an open Takata air bag recall. If it does, owners need to contact their dealership or Acura/Honda customer service to schedule a FREE repair as soon as possible, as well as free towing or mobile repair. Free loaner and rental vehicles are also available, if needed.

Approximately 8,200 Honda and Acura vehicles with the most dangerous air bags are still being driven today. Honda has replaced or accounted for more than 99% of Alpha inflators, but it is absolutely critical that these remaining vehicle owners act now to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Models with Alpha air bags include:

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Honda Pilot

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2CL

Acura/Honda Customer Service can be reached at 888-234-2138 or by visiting their Takata website.