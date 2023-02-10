Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man Published 6:26 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man.

The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town.

In a social media post, the police said that on Jan. 18, 2023 Washington Parish Sheriffs Department began investigating human remains found in a field.

Through DNA testing, it has been confirmed that the remains are Jenkins, the post said.

“No foul play is suspected in this case however, the investigation is ongoing,” the post said.”The Picayune Police Department’s heartfelt prayers and condolences are with Jenkins’ family and friends.”

Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to call Dispatch at 601-749-5478 or Crime stoppers at 877-787-5898.