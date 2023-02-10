Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man

Published 6:26 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man.

The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town.

In a social media post, the police said that on Jan. 18, 2023 Washington Parish Sheriffs Department began investigating human remains found in a field.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Through DNA testing, it has been confirmed that the remains are Jenkins, the post said.

“No foul play is suspected in this case however, the investigation is ongoing,” the post said.”The Picayune Police Department’s heartfelt prayers and condolences are with Jenkins’ family and friends.”

Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to call Dispatch at 601-749-5478 or Crime stoppers at 877-787-5898.

More News

Delta State grad wins Grammy

Mississippi zoo hosts “shattered hearts” anti-Valentine’s Day event

Honda issues “Do Not Drive” warning for some Honda, Acura models

Mississippi Skies: Weather whiplash coming with temps, rain; four tornadoes confirmed

Print Article