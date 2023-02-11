Mississippi Skies: Next severe threat being monitored Published 1:30 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

We had something unique happen Friday evening and it’s not necessarily a good thing. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 severe risk for a system that’s five days away. When that happens, models are already showing potential for severe weather for a strong front without too many drawbacks. Of course, things could change before then. Threat areas could move or the system could weaken; however, when models agree this early, sometimes it could create a severe weather outbreak. We’ll know more in a couple of days but it’s a good idea to start thinking about plans you have Thursday in case the weather gets a little rougher than normal.

In the meantime, most of our state will have at least a slight chance of rain today. It’s going to be a cold, damp day for most of us.

North Mississippi

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon with a high near 52. Tonight, isolated showers continue with a low around 31.

Central Mississippi

Sprinkles in the area in the morning, then showers in the afternoon with a high around 49. Showers continue tonight with areas of frost. Low around 32 after a gradual clearing.

South Mississippi

Showers likely with a high around 51. Showers continue tonight with a low around 35. Areas of frost once clearing begins.

Gulf Coast

Showers likely in the morning, remaining cloudy in the afternoon. High near 52 and breezy. Isolated showers tonight with a low around 38.