Mississippi Skies: Severe cycle not ending anytime soon Published 12:39 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center issued an interesting graphic recently that shows why our region has earned the reference of the new “Tornado Alley.” So far this year, all tornado watches have been issued in the southeastern region of the United States, and a large portion have been issued in Mississippi.

We’re going to have a couple of nice days, but the cycle of severe storms every several days looks to continue later this week. We aren’t certain exactly where storms will develop yet, nor the exact threats, but it’s definitely looking to be quite storming Wednesday night into Thursday.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 56. Partly cloudy tonight with a low near 36.

Central Mississippi

Areas of frost early, then sunny with a high near 57. Partly cloudy tonight with a low near 35.

Southern Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high near 59. Clear tonight with a low of 34.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 61. Tonight, clear with a low near 37.