Mississippi university to host Russian historian, professor Published 6:20 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

A professor and director of Russia’s Institute of History and International Relations at the Southern Federal University in Rostov-na-Donu will give this year’s Lamar Conerly Governance Lecture Series address at Mississippi State.

Held Friday, Feb. 24, the event featuring Victor Apryshchenko is organized by the Department of Political Science and Public Administration and the Pre-Law Society. The Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President and the College of Arts and Sciences also are sponsors.

Free and open to the public, Apryshchenko’s presentation “Collective Memory in Contemporary Russia: Between War and Peace” will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Old Main Academic Center, Room 1050. Stephen Brain, an MSU associate professor of history with expertise in Russian history, will moderate the program.

The lecture is part of a series made possible by major support from Lamar Conerly, a 1971 MSU accounting/pre-law graduate and longtime partner in the Destin, Florida, law firm of Conerly, Bowman and Dykes LLP. Conerly is a former national MSU Alumni Association president and College of Business Alumni Fellow.

Apryshchenko’s research focuses on the political history of Europe, historical memory management in Europe and Russia, and theories of nation and nationalism. He is the author of numerous monographs and articles on historical and social memory, and European intellectual culture. In Rostov, he is editor-in-chief of The New Past academic journal.

Apryshchenko previously served as a fellow at San Diego State University and the London School of Economics and Political Science where he established an academic cooperation. In 2022 he was a visiting professor at LUISS University, Rome.

The scholar also is a member of the Association for the Study of Ethnicity and Nationalism in London and a member of the Russian Society of Intellectual History in Moscow.

For more information on Apryshchenko’s lecture, contact Quintara Miller, PSPA business coordinator, at 662-325-2711 or QMiller@pspa.msstate.edu.