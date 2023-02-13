Mississippi university accepting applications for non-ed career to teacher pathway program Published 6:20 am Monday, February 13, 2023

Delta State University’s School of Education is now taking applications for Year Two of its teacher residency program.

The program is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education. The grant awards nearly $2 million to cover tuition and expenses for 40 individuals seeking a graduate degree in elementary and special education. To ensure their success, residency students will be mentored by professional teachers and receive full tuition scholarships, stipends, textbooks, and testing fees. The one-year program gives students with undergraduate degrees in fields other than education an opportunity to learn teaching skills in the classroom, while taking courses online.

When they graduate, students will have a master’s degree and a dual license for both elementary and special education.

As many as 40 candidates will be selected from communities across the state of Mississippi.

Dr. Leslie Griffin, Dean of DSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences notes that this graduate-level component is grounded in adult learning principles and recognizes the needs of non-traditional students. “There is tremendous power in the pathway that has been created through the Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) Program—it has the power to shape career teaching professionals while simultaneously helping to decrease the teacher shortage. The “rewards” impact for all partners is significant.”

For more information about DSU’s educator preparation program, visit https://www.deltastate.edu/education-and-human-sciences