One dead, five injured Sunday afternoon in shooting at Mississippi convenience store parking lot Published 6:05 am Monday, February 13, 2023

A shooting at a small-town Mississippi convenience store has left one man dead and five others injured.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 Sunday afternoon in Louisville.

Officials with the Louisville Police Department said the shooting happened in a parking lot of the Blackwell store on the intersection of Jones Avenue and John C Stennis Drive.

Police say they have suspects in custody and that some of the suspects are believed to be minors.