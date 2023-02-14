Arkansas suspect arrested for bomb threat scare in Mississippi Published 12:43 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Arkansas police have arrested a suspect in a bomb threat scare in Oxford.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Conway Police have arrested Lily Mestemacher, 29, of Conway on an arrest warrant for False Reporting of Placing Explosives.

The arrest was made in connection with an investigation by the Oxford Police Department after officials received information about a social media post where the suspect mentioned a bomb threat in Oxford several times.

Officials say they searched the area in question with a bomb-sniffing K9 officer to ensure the area was safe.

After the arrest, Mestemacher waived extradition and has been transported to Oxford. A Lafayette County judge issued a $50,000 bond for Mestemacherin the case.