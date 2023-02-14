Eggs Up: National all-day breakfast chain entering Mississippi market Published 7:30 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

There’s a new breakfast joint coming to Mississippi.

The national breakfast franchise Eggs Up Grill is planning to expand its presence in Mississippi in 2023. The chain announced soon-to-be new locations in Oxford and Meridian. The business has expanded to several Southeast locations including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, and eventually Texas.

There are currently 59 Eggs Up Grill locations, however with its recent expansion plan, there will be 150 new locations that either are open, committed to opening, or under development.

Eggs Up Grill CEO Ricky Richardson says the Brand is excited to begin operating in Mississippi this year.

“We also look forward to future growth across the state as we seek partners interested in being a part of the number one breakfast franchise in the country,” Richardson added.

The City of Oxford has seen growth in chain restaurants over the past few years. Recently, the town welcomed a Dunkin’ and a long-time coming Waffle House location. President and CEO of Oxford-Lafayette Economic Development Foundation (EDF) Jon Maynard says national chains such as these market themselves to the city, instead of the other way around.

“Our economy is one of the strongest economies in the country for a community of our size,” Maynard said. “But the growth in our economy has been very steady for 30 something years. That growth is what is attracting these retail entities to come into our community.”

Maynard said chain franchises see our growing numbers, and hire local managers. They aren’t coming in to steal money away from the city. In fact, a lot of chain restaurants are locally owned, and their services extend wider in our community including to charities or putting their kids in our local school districts.

“The more we do, the more time we spend on our economy, the more time we spend on tracking human beings here and giving them a high quality of life, then you’re gonna see an awful lot of these retailers looking to come in here and create opportunities for local franchisees,” Maynard said.

Eggs Up Grill is planning on opening 20 more locations in the Southeast. 2022 was also a record year for sales growth for Eggs Up Grill, with more than 40 percent of its restaurant locations exceeding the system average sales volume of $1.2 million in 2022, including three franchise groups with sales exceeding $1.7 million.

The menu is decked with everyone’s breakfast favorites such as pancakes, waffles, omelets, grits, breakfast burritos, classic mimosas, and even lunch and brunch options.