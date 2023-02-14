Former NFL running back arrested at Mississippi nightclub over Super Bowl weekend Published 6:23 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

A former LSU and NFL standout was arrested over the weekend in Natchez.

Stevan Ridley, a former running back for the New England Patriots who got his start at Trinity Episcopal School in Natchez, was arrested by Natchez Police on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge at a Natchez nightclub at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Ridley posted a $750 bond on Sunday and was released. Ridley, 34, is a Natchez native.

He graduated from Trinity Episcopal Day School in 2007 and went on to star as a running back at LSU, where he played from 2008 through 2010.

Ridley was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft by the New England Patriots and went on to play with the team through 2014. He played with several other NFL teams before his football career ended with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.