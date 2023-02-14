Mississippi authorities searching for inmates who escaped county jail, should be considered armed and dangerous Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Mississippi authorities are looking for two escaped inmates who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials with the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office say the two inmates escaped from the Grenada County Jail Sunday evening.

At 6:45 a.m. Monday, officials conducted a head count of the inmates in the jail and discovered that two inmates were missing.

After further investigation, officials determined that Claude Slaughter, 59, and Jonathan Miller, 28, escaped at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday.

The two inmates reportedly stole a work truck from the City of Grenada. The truck has since been recovered.

Officials continue to search for the two men, who should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a Grenada County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grenada County Sheriff’s Department at 662-227-2877.