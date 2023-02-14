Mississippi cheerleader escorted from college basketball game after altercation with player Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

A Mississippi Valley State cheerleader was escorted from a college basketball game after she had an altercation with a basketball player on the court.

Mississippi Valley State was playing Alabama A&M on the MVSU campus when the incident happened.

One of the Mississippi Valley cheerleaders who was cheering from the baseline appeared to make contact with an Alabama A&M player with her back leg while performing a stunt.

Soon after the incident, the cheerleader walked onto the court to confront the player and appeared to make contact with the player to get his attention. The cheerleader appeared to say something to the player, but what she said was unclear, and the cameras cut away quickly after the incident started.

Commentators on the MVSU broadcast began discussing the incident when security was called.

One of the commentators said that the Alabama A&M coach was “fussing and cussing” about the incident. The other commentator on the broadcast said that the Mississippi Valley Coach was “losing it.”

Then one of the commentators said, “they’re gonna put one of the cheerleaders out of the game.”

Escorted by several security staff members, the cheerleader grabbed her jacket and left the game.

The game continued, and Alabama A&M defeated Mississippi Valley on a last-second jumper in double overtime. The final score was 70-68.

Mississippi Valley officials said the matter will be handled by the university’s judicial affairs office. The student will not participate with the cheer team pending a hearing.