Mississippi Skies: Impressive winds could cause problems today Published 1:30 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Although rain returns to parts of our state today, it’s going to be significant winds that are the real story. Some folks across Mississippi could experience winds of more than 40 miles per hour.

We’re still expecting severe weather Wednesday and Thursday in the Magnolia State. Right now, the Storm President Center is expecting everything from flooding to tornadoes to be on the table. We’ll have a better idea for timing and exact threats soon, but the extended range forecast includes a hatched area for severe weather over parts of central and south Mississippi.

North Mississippi

Rain moving into the region this afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high of 67. Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Tonight, rain and thunderstorms with a low of 55 and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 71 and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Rain and thunderstorms tonight with breezy conditions and a low of 57.

South Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high near 74 and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Rain and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 62.

Gulf Coast

Partly cloudy with a high near 72. Breezy. Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms with a low near 65.